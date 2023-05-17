Liberia: ActionAid Liberia Launches Two-Year Project to Protect Human Rights Defenders

17 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — ActionAid Liberia (AAL), in partnership with Youth Alive Liberia (YAL), Liberian Women Empowerment Network (LIWEN) is launching a two-year project funded by the European Union titled 'Strengthening the Resilience of Key Population and Human Rights Defenders in Liberia.' The two-year project aims at advancing the protection of Human Rights Defenders as well as disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado counties.

This National Project Launch provides ActionAid Liberia and its partners the opportunity to announce the project and invite the participation and buy-in of all strategic actors towards effective implementation of the project.

The launch will bring together critical stakeholders such as religious and traditional leaders within the sector, including line Ministries, in order to obtain commitment to the effective implementation of the project. The event will be held at Sinkor Palace Conference Hall, beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, the 17th of May, 2023.

Disclaimer: This publication has been produced with the funding assistance of the European Union. The contents of this publication are solely the responsibility of ActionAid Liberia, Youth Alive Liberia, and Liberian Women Empowerment Network. This publication's contents do not reflect the views of the European Union.

