Liberia: 'Weah Can't Unite a Hungry and Unemployed People,' MPC Simeon Freeman's Unification Day Message to Liberians

Monrovia — Simeon Freeman, standard bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has said celebrating National Unification Holiday under President George Weah is a nothing short of political flamboyant.

"You can't really unite hungry and unemployed people, it's a bluff to celebrate unification day.

He spoke in Montserrado County's Thirteen District when he officially did a kicked-off for a grand final to a block league that held in Chocolate City, Gardenersville.

Mr. Freeman indicated that National Unification under the Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change regime is a major challenge, because the government is still playing insensitive to the economic and social prevailing plights of the Liberians.

He said a lot more could be done, but not much is happening, adding, "Under my leadership, we will ensure that we take care and focus on the core issues at hand. Look, when it comes to National Unification you can't really unite hungry people, you cannot unite the unemployed, as such, we will put in place programs that will improve the lives of our people."

"And so under my administration, we will firstly raise the revenue, secondly, create massive employment so that when these kinds of occasion are held people can see themselves in the national dream of unity" Mr. Freeman noted.

In his message to the people of Liberia during the observance of Unification Day in Liberia, Freeman said, "As we celebrate National Unification Day, let take this day to think about the choices that have to make come October and ensure that we make the right choice for a better leadership for Liberia" Mr. Freeman explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further said people are finding it difficult to see and feel the whole essence of National Unification because they are not looked at properly in terms of their social and economic plight.

"The government needs to create more jobs, more employments, more capacities for women and make businesses operational. I think we should also attract more businesses to Liberia" he said.

He said it's about time that Liberia isolate the importation of rice which is a basic commodity.

"I also think that by now, we should have been one of the largest producers of sugar in West Africa because we have all of the things, including the filed for rice, the social flower among others" The MPC political leader stated.

The Liberian businessman turned politician added that because of the government's failure to look in the direction of rice production and to bring the desire and aspiration of Liberian to fulfillment, most people don't see themselves in that national dream.