Liberia Football Association Admits New Members At 27th Ordinary Congress

Monrovia — Nine clubs have been officially admitted as members of the Liberia Football Association Congress.

The clubs include Samira FC, Paynesville FC, Sinoe NPA, all of the male second and first division respectively and Shaita Angels FC, Ravia Angels FC, JUST FC, LEAD MFA, Senior Female Professionals, and Bassa Girls FC of the Lower and Upper female league got admitted at the LFA's 27th Ordinary Congress held in Paynesville at the newly constructed headquarters of the LFA.

The LFA statute allows only clubs participating in the men's first and second division leagues as well as the women upper division are eligible to obtain membership of the Liberia Football Association.

Senior Female Professionals, who were relegated to the lower league at the end of the 2021-2022 league season, got readmitted as a result of their qualification to the Upper Women league.

Shaita Angels' admittance came also following their championship winning season of Lower Female League and promotion to the Upper Women league for 2023/24.

As granted by LFA's statute, the clubs can now fully participate in congresses, exercise voting rights and benefit from all extended developments, technical, and financial assistance programs provided by the LFA.

Other clubs admitted to congress, include newly-promoted first division sid Paynesville FC and second division Samira FC of Sinoe NPA.

While the female clubs that acquired new memberships include Ravia Angels FC, JUST FC, and Bassa Girls FC LEAD-MFA who gain promotion to the Upper league.

Following the admittance of his club as members of the LFA, former Liberian midfielder Sekou Manubah, said it was a joy to see his team as a full member of the FA.

"This is a big deal now, I am a stakeholder in Liberian football and, it's official and approved by the LFA. "What a milestone achievement, I can now start to engage and explore opportunities for my team in the rightful direction," Sekou Manubah said.