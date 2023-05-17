Nigeria: Abuja Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Dangote Refinery Investment

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has expressed delight over the huge investment by the chairman of Dangote group Alhaji Aliko Dangote in building petroleum refinery in Nigeria.

ACCI said the Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos State, is set to revolutionise the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

When operational, the refinery will have a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the commerce industry says will not only produce high-quality gasoline and diesel, but also petrochemicals and aviation fuel.

ACCI said it recognises the importance of the investment in creating new jobs, improving Nigeria's economy, and boosting the country's oil and gas industry. "This investment is expected to attract foreign capital and significantly reduce Nigeria's reliance on oil imports, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar said.

In a press statement by its media officer, Olayemi John-Mensah, ACCI applauded Dangote's vision and commitment to transforming the Nigerian economy, adding that the investment is a game-changer for the Nigerian oil and gas sector and a testament to Alhaji Aliko Dangote's unwavering determination to create sustainable value for Nigeria and Africa.

The Dangote Refinery is also expected to provide a platform for technological and industrial development, with the promotion of local content in the oil and gas industry.

"The Abuja Chamber of Commerce commends this outstanding achievement and encourages other entrepreneurs to follow his lead in investing in Nigeria," Mrs John-Mensah said.