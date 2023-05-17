Nigeria: Navy Impounds Truck, Barge Laden With Stolen Crude Oil in Delta - Official

17 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The truck was laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil. The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled."

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS DELTA, has impounded a sewage disposal truck and a barge, MV Amangwu at Okpaka Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commander of NNS DELTA, Chindo Yahaya, while briefing reporters on Tuesday in Warri said that the barge and truck were laden with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

Mr Yahaya, a Navy commodore, who was represented at the briefing by the Base Operations Officer of NNS DELTA, Samuel Musa, said that four suspects were arrested.

Mr Yahaya said the operation was conducted on 12 May, around 4:45p.m., with the Joint Task Force (JTF), Sector 1 Headquarters, Effurun, Delta, following a tip-off.

"However, an intelligence source revealed that the stolen crude oil was to be delivered to storage tanks at Mawe Services Environmental Solutions in the same Okpaka area," he said.

The Naval officer said that a patrol team visited the area and discovered two storage tanks with an unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil.

He said that investigation further revealed that the stolen crude oil was loaded from a barge, Motor Vessel (MV) Amangwu at Tantan Company Yard in the same Okpaka area.

The Navy commodore explained further that the patrol team visited the yard and discovered the barge laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil on board.

He said that four operators found in the yard were apprehended and transferred to a detention facility at Sector 1 for investigation and further action.

Mr Yahaya urged the members of the public to discountenance claims by some organisations which want to take credit for the arrest of the truck and the barge.

He emphasised that it was operatives of the NNS DELTA in conjunction with JTF, Sector 1, Headquarters, Effurun that made the arrest.

Mr Yahaya warned those who indulge in crude oil theft and other forms of crimes in the maritime space to desist henceforth.

He said the NNS DELTA would not rest on its oars in apprehending criminals in her areas of operation.

