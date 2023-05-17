Nigeria: U.S. Secretary of State Phones Tinubu, Seeks Stronger Tie With Nigeria

17 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has phoned President-elect Bola Tinubu, pledging the commitment of his country to Nigeria's democracy.

Mathew Miller, a spokesman for the US government, disclosed this in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration."

"The Secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu's tenure. Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth."

According to Tunde Rahman, spokesman of the president-elect, the conversation was initiated by the US diplomat.

"The telephone discussion, which was frank and friendly, took place on Tuesday evening," Rahman said in a statement.

"While affirming his democratic bona fides , President-elect Tinubu expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

"He said he would work to unite the country and ensure that Nigerians are happy and enjoy the benefits of democracy and progressive good governance."

Rahman quoted Blinken to have told the President-elect that without national unity, security, economic development and good governance, Nigeria would not become a better place to live in or play her proper role in the comity of African nations.

"Secretary Blinken assured that Nigeria should expect a good and mutually-beneficial relationship with the US."

"He promised to play his part in bringing a sustained and cordial relationship between the two nations to fruition, saying a democratic and peaceful Nigeria is important to the United States as it is to Africa."

Tinubu is currently in Europe.

