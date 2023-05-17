Nigeria: Peter Obi in Court As Presidential Tribunal Hearing Resumes

17 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, appeared in court on Wednesday as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal resumes hearing.

The spokesperson of Obi's campaign team, Kenneth Okonkwo, shared a photo of Obi in court via his Twitter page.

Okonkwo tweeted, "We are back again in the Court of Appeal today, 17th May 2023, for the continuation of hearing in our petition to dethrone the old order and usher in a new Nigeria. #PeterObi is in court.

"Some hired political clowns and impostors masquerading as Labour Party chieftains wanted to disrupt proceedings in court but were disgraced. Victory is ours by the grace of God."

It was reported that there was a disagreement between two factions of the party before the court resumed proceedings.

