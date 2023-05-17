Nigeria's President Condemns Attack On American Embassy Officials in Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on an American embassy convoy in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria on Tuesday.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of two American embassy officials and two police officers in south-east Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on an American embassy convoy in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria on Tuesday.

Two Nigerians who work with the US embassy in the country were killed in the attack. Two police officers who were part of the convoy were also killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack although the separatist group IPOB has been blamed for attacks on public institutions and officials in that region.

"I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation's condolences over the very sad incident," the Nigerian leader was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Garba Shehu.

Read the full statement by Mr Shehu below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI SADDENED BY KILLING OF US EMBASSY STAFF, POLICEMEN AND OTHERS IN PLATEAU AND BENUE STATES

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two United States embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them in an attack by gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation's condolences over the very sad incident," he said.

President Buhari has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The President said he is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

"We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses."

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 17, 2023