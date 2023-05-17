Ghana: GFA Launches Ghana Football School

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched a capacity-building and skill-training wing called the Ghana Football School to build the capacity of persons interested in sports.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday at the GFA headquarters in Accra, the President of GFA, Mr Simeon Kurt Okraku, stated that the essence of the school was to provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skill to develop the football industry.

He noted that the school has the potential to serve as a platform for former footballers to make valuable contributions to advance the growth of the game.

"The Ghana Football School will provide everyone with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skillset. This is the best chance we can create for our ex-footballers, who have a lot more to offer than what they are currently doing," he said.

Mr Okraku said by leveraging the expertise and knowledge of former footballers, the GFA intends to advance the sport in Ghana.

He said the GFA aims to collaborate with reputable academic institutions such as UPSA, the University of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA and China Europe Business School of Africa to develop training programmes that support the career pathways of Ghanaian football legends beyond their playing days.

"The Ghana Football School would work closely with these institutions to determine the best ways to support our legends in achieving the career pathways they desire beyond their time on the football pitch," he reiterated.

The Ghana Football School is part of the GFA's commitment to the development of football.