Ghana: RCC to Provide New Boat to Residents of Faana - Regional Minister

17 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali, ISD

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has assured the residents of Faana, an Island Community near Bortianor in Accra, that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will provide them with a new boat and an outboard motor.

The Minister made the pledge at Faana on Sunday at the funeral ceremony of the nine school children who lost their lives to a boat disaster last week.

On behalf of President Akufo-Addo, he presented GHS10,000.00 each to the bereaved families.

Mr Quartey also disclosed that the cost of the funeral rites of the school children was borne by the government.

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Mr Sylvester Tetteh Mensah, admonished the public not to politicise the incident, saying it could have happened to anyone else.

It is recalled that on the 10th of this month, nine schoolchildren from Faana, an Island Community near Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region, perished in a boat disaster.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.