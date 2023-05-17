Ghana: RCC to Provide New Boat to Residents of Faana - Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has assured the residents of Faana, an Island Community near Bortianor in Accra, that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will provide them with a new boat and an outboard motor.

The Minister made the pledge at Faana on Sunday at the funeral ceremony of the nine school children who lost their lives to a boat disaster last week.

On behalf of President Akufo-Addo, he presented GHS10,000.00 each to the bereaved families.

Mr Quartey also disclosed that the cost of the funeral rites of the school children was borne by the government.

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Mr Sylvester Tetteh Mensah, admonished the public not to politicise the incident, saying it could have happened to anyone else.

It is recalled that on the 10th of this month, nine schoolchildren from Faana, an Island Community near Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region, perished in a boat disaster.