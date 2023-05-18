Nigeria: Killing of U.S. Humanitarian Workers in Anambra Despicable - Peter Obi

17 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of two staff members of the United States of America Embassy and two policemen in Anambra state.

Recall that the US embassy staff were attacked at Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra while on a humanitarian aid mission to the state on Tuesday.

Obi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, commiserated with the deceased's, the United States Embassy and other charitable International agencies involved.

He stated, "I just got the most reprehensible news of the attack and killing of some international humanitarian workers in Anambra state, which happened on Tuesday. This despicable act is highly condemnable.

"Nothing can be more deplorable than that somebody has to die while rendering a charity job for a people and a nation in need.

"The rising crime rate in our community and country is not unconnected with the frightening rising poverty level and unemployment of youths in our land which is a consequence of a prolonged leadership failure over the years.

"When youths in their product ages remain idle for a prolonged time the devil finds in them veritable tools to build workshops in. Our redemption remains a quick turnaround from consumption to production."

He urged security agencies to put no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the wicked and abominable acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.