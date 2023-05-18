Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Police Arrest Five Suspects, Recover Firearms

Residents told journalists that at least, 30 people lost their lives, in the incident.

The Plateau State Police Command on Wednesday said it arrested five persons suspected to have participated in the attack launched on Tuesday morning in two villages in Mangu Local Government.

The police said they recovered an AK 47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges.

Although the police is yet to give the number of those who lost their lives, residents told journalists that more than 30 people were killed in the incident.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the police command, Alabo Alfred, the arrested suspects are in the custody of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a joint security unit of soldiers and police personnel.

"In the course of the struggle with the attackers, one Cpl. Abdullahi Umar 07NA attached to sector 8 STF sustained bullet injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the STF headquarters, Jos. Two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC were overran and vandalized by the attackers.

"Heavy security presence has been deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order, the statement read.

"So far calm has been restored to the general area of Mangu Local Government, while monitoring continues.

"The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew N. Onyeka, assures the good people of Plateau State that the Command under his watch will continue do everything within it's constitutional power to ensure the security of lives and properties of all the citizens of Plateau State. Further developments concerning the incident will be communicated in due course, " the police added.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday directed security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the overnight attack on Kubat Village in Mangu Local Government where many including women and children were reportedly killed.

Mr Lalong in a statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Makut Simon, said he was seriously disturbed about the tragic incident.

"Lalong describes this as yet another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return the State to the dark days of pain and agony, vowing that the Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.

"While condemning the act, the Governor commiserates with the victims and assures that the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as this is an act that can neither be tolerated or excused no matter the motivation.

"The Governor has equally directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian need so as to bring succour to the affected while thorough investigation is being carried out," he added.