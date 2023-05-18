Ghana's President to Chair Book Launch On Buhari

Other guests expected at the book presentation include Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is expected to chair the public presentation and launching of two new books on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 19 May, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

According to Babagana Kingibe, the Chairman, Organizing Committee for the event, other distinguished guests expected at the book presentation include Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, and Kashim Shettima, the vice president-elect.

The books for public presentation are: "STATE OF REPAIR: HOW MUHAMMADU BUHARI TRIED TO TRANSFORM NIGERIA FOR THE BETTER" by Anthony Goldman, former journalist and ex Africa Editor of the Financial Times of London; and "THE LEGACY OF MUHAMMADU BUHARI" by Abu Ibrahim, former representative of Southern Katsina Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)