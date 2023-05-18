Nigeria: Buhari Govt Has Been Fighting Me for 8 Years - Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Wednesday, described the ruling party as an ignoble bunch who have no one to advise them.

In a series of Tweets shared via her verified account, Ezekwesili said 6 months into Buhari's tenure, she advised the ruling party against its economic policy but she was insulted.

Ezekwesili wrote "It's been 8 years of relentless attacks from a grossly incompetent, unethical and incapable @NigeriaGov. They spent all their time in Government fighting one individual- one woman - who refused to be cowered in pointing out their gross incompetence. It is my badge of honor!"

In another tweet, she described Buhari as an "ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces."

Her tweet came following the outcry of the President's supporters over his inability to secure the country and its citizens.

The former minister also wrote about her fight for the release of the Chibok girls. "When in 2014-2015 our Movement was demanding rescue action for #ChibokGirls from then @NigeriaGov, they and their allies said "Go and talk to the terrorists... ask Shekau to release them... Leave the President alone".

"Let's ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @MBuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can satisfy his supporters cry on his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens and residents of Nigeria. I welcome their vote of confidence in me." She added.