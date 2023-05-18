Nigeria: Report of Emefiele's Study Leave Fake News - CSOs

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC) has urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be cautious of the outgoing Zamafara State governor, Bello Matawalle, and Bayo Onanuga, accusing the duo of spreading falsehoods about the study leave of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The group, led by its national coordinator, Barr. Obed Agu, in a statement expressed astonishment at Governor Matawalle's reliance on fake news that had already been officially debunked by the Presidency.

The civil society group asserted that Governor Matawalle's intention was to salvage his image before the President-elect by using fake news, as he had been voted out of office by the people of Zamfara State, making him the only governor seeking reelection who failed to secure victory.

They claimed that Matawalle was bitter about the Central Bank's Naira redesign policy.

The civil society group warned Tinubu to be wary of individuals around him and called on him to keep Governor Matawalle away from his government.

They argued that appointing Matawalle, whom the people of Zamfara had rejected, into the cabinet would not align with the sensibilities of the Zamfara people.

In addition, the civil society organisation praised CBN Governor for his policies and actions, emphasising that his expertise and commitment had helped stabilise Nigeria's economy.

They highlighted his significant financial interventions in critical sectors such as agriculture and small and medium-scale businesses, which had positively impacted the economy despite challenging circumstances.

"Those with accurate information will attest that if not for the dexterity, expertise, finesse, dedication and commitment to service of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the economy of Nigeria would have been a lot worse than it is today.

"His multibillion Naira interventions in critical sectors of our economy including agriculture, small and medium scale business, were a booster to the economy in spite of the prevailing circumstances in the country and around the world," it stated.

The group called on those spreading falsehoods to leave Emefiele alone, allowing him to focus on ensuring a seamless transition for the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the benefit of all Nigerians.