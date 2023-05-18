South Africa: Govt Seeks 'Technicalities' to Avoid Fallout if Putin Visits - South African News Briefs - May 18, 2023

South Africa Explores Technicalities to Prevent Political Fallout over Possible Putin Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's inter-ministerial committee is exploring legal options to address the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports News24. The committee's focus is on determining the appropriate course of action in the event that Putin visits the country. According to Zane Dangor, director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the ICC's arrest warrant for Putin did not come through the United Nations Security Council.

South Africa Ranks Top 20 in Endangered Species Count

TimesLive reports that a new analysis reveals that South Africa ranks 20th in the world with 477 species, including the African penguin and the black rhino, facing extinction. Madagascar is the only other African country listed in the top 20, with 849 endangered species. The African penguin population has drastically declined, with only about 13,600 breeding pairs left in South Africa by 2019, compared to an estimated 1.45 million in 1910. The black rhino population globally is believed to be only 1,800. Scientists warn that unless global warming and human pressures are reduced, African penguins off the Cape Coast could be extinct within three years, potentially followed by the extinction of many other species.

Kidnapped Durban Teenager Escapes From Shipping Container

A 16-year-old teenager in Durban was allegedly kidnapped while waiting for his school transport, reports IOL. Three men approached him, covered his face, and pulled him into a vehicle. The teenager was taken to a shipping container but managed to escape with the help of a member of the public who found him and took him back home. Some of his personal belongings were missing, and he was traumatized by the ordeal. The local police are investigating the kidnapping case, but no arrests have been made yet.

