Nigeria: Why Gunmen Killed U.S. Officials in Nigeria - Gov Soludo

17 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The governor vows to cooperate with security agencies in the state to "smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice."

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has spoken on the likely cause of the gunmen attack on officials of the US Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen killed two officials of the Consulate and two police officers after ambushing their convoy along Atani-Osamala Road in Ogbaru Local Local Government of the state.

Apart from killing the victims, the gunmen abducted three others, including two other police officers and their driver, who arrived in the area to carry out a rescue operation during the attack.

In a statement on Wednesday evening by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo said the fact that the officials made separate security arrangements and bypassed the existing security architecture in the state might have made them susceptible to the attack.

"It is evident from reports by the various security agencies in the state that the visiting team made their own security arrangements and totally bypassed the existing security architecture in the state and the state government was not aware of the 'humanitarian mission' of the visiting team," he said.

"In a place like parts of Ogbaru (LGA) where security forces have been fighting the criminals and oil bunkerers, the sight of few policemen can indeed attract vengeance from the criminal gangs. Correcting such lapses and ensuring better coordination will help prevent such avoidable incidents in the future," Mr Soludo explained.

The governor, however, condemned the attack and the killing and vowed to cooperate with security agencies in the state to "smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice."

He said, within the last one year, his administration had worked with security agencies to fight crimes and restore law and order in the state.

He argued that despite the latest attack, the state is one of the "safest" in Nigeria.

"This (latest) incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru Local Government Area is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts," he said.

Mr Soludo urged residents of the state to assist the security agencies with information on the identity or whereabouts of the gunmen.

The governor promised to "handsomely" reward anybody who provides such information to the security agencies.

He commiserated with families of victims of the attack and assured the US Embassy in Nigeria of his administration's commitment to the safety and security of its officials in the state.

"We assure our residents and visitors of our continued commitment to law and order. If anything, this incident has emboldened our drive," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.