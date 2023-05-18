Nigeria: House Speaker - Doguwa, Two Others Drop Out, Back Abbas

18 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) and Tunji Raheem (APC, Kwara) also pulled out of the race alongside Mr Doguwa

Alhassan Doguwa, one of the aspirants for the speakership of the House of Representatives, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) and Tunji Raheem (APC, Kwara) also pulled out of the race alongside Mr Doguwa.

The trio announced their withdrawal on Wednesday during a meeting of the Joint Task Group at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, Mr Doguwa said he is a man of the establishment and cannot go against the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

He also endorsed Mr Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Details to follow...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.