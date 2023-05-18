Nigeria: House Speaker - Doguwa, Two Others Drop Out, Back Abbas

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) and Tunji Raheem (APC, Kwara) also pulled out of the race alongside Mr Doguwa

Alhassan Doguwa, one of the aspirants for the speakership of the House of Representatives, has dropped out of the race and endorsed Tajudeen Abbas, the preferred candidate of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) and Tunji Raheem (APC, Kwara) also pulled out of the race alongside Mr Doguwa.

The trio announced their withdrawal on Wednesday during a meeting of the Joint Task Group at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, Mr Doguwa said he is a man of the establishment and cannot go against the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

He also endorsed Mr Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Details to follow...