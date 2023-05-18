Nigeria: Govt Renames Aviation Ministry

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday renamed the Ministry of Aviation as Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to reporters after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this followed the renewal of the Draft National Civil Aviation Policy and the approval by the council.

Sirika also said the government was expected to rake in $797m from the concession of Abuja and Kano International Airports through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

He said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, had been concessioned to a consortium of private operators for the sum of $700m; while that of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano was for $97.4m.

He said the amount expected from the deal was almost the total amount of money spent by the government in remodeling the airports

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed on behalf of his counterpart in Works and Housing and Police Affairs, said the council approved N36.2bn for construction of federal secretariat complexes in Abia, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kogi and Taraba States.

He said N7.564bn was approved for Abia, N7.418bn for Ebonyi; N7.707bn for Kebbi; N6.204bn for Kogi and N7.3bn for Taraba.

He said council also approved the sum of N15bn for the renovation of Police Barracks located in Ikeja, Lagos.