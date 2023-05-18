Lesotho: Investigative Radio Journalist Shot Dead

17 May 2023
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

According to local reports from Lesotho, Joki, who was known for his reporting on corruption and organised crime, was driving out of the radio station premises shortly after presenting his programme, Hlokoana La Tsela (I heard it from the Grapevine) when he was ambushed and killed. He was declared dead by members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDR), who quickly responded to a call at the scene.

Former executive member of the Lesotho Journalists Association, Marafaele Mphloboli, who has also worked with Joki for a number of years, described him to the IFJ as "a person who had a passion for investigative stories and unearthing the rot in the public service. He was considered as a loose cannon, because neither threat nor intimidation could deter him from pursuing a story."

There is unanimity in Lesotho media circles that journalist Joki was killed because of his work, as he had received at least three death threats in relation to his stories.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Ralikonelo Joki and strictly condemn this senseless act of killing. It is a matter of public interest to ensure the safety of those who fulfil their obligations towards the public's right to know. We demand a swift independent investigation into the murder of Ralikonelo Joki and assurance that the government will deepen its protection of journalists' safety."

Authorities in Lesotho have declared an indefinite curfew starting on 16 May, to help track down Joki's killers.

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.