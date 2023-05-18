Nigeria: Federal Govt, Nile University Sign MOU to Establish Aerospace University

Mr Sirika says the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) will commence by September later this year.

Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, announced Wednesday that the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nile University of Nigeria for the take-off of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in September this year.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Aviation Ministry's spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, in Abuja.

"We are glad that in accordance with convention, norm and practice of the Nigerian University Commission, we are partnering with the Nile University of Nigeria for support and take off of this University with the core mandate of aerospace aviation and aeronautical science," Mr Sirika was quoted to have said at the ceremony.

According to the statement, the minister emphasised that the university will be run on dual mode (hybrid) of physical and virtual classes.

The minister noted further that the take-off of the university would be through public and private sector arrangements, and, in the long run, the varsity will become fully private.

He explained that the MoU would enable Nile University to provide the attention and research support for the take-off of the undergraduate programme for the first two years as provided by the NUC convention and practice.

"It's also expected that more research in academic collaboration is established between AAAU and Nile University for the mutual benefit of the two universities," the statement said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Nile University Vice Chancellor Dilli Dogo, who signed the MoU on behalf of the varsity, expressed satisfaction about the take-off of AAAU on the university's campus.

"After due discussion and intensive negotiation and understanding, we have come to the level where officially we can append our signature to a MoU that will be mutually beneficial to the two institutions," he said.

"To us, we are privileged and indeed pleased to be part of this MoU, and we look forward to actively participating in the delivery of this brand-new university that is to impact positively on Nigeria and the African continent."

Aviation roadmap

The establishment of AAAU is one of the components of the aviation roadmap targets the aviation minister set to achieve under this administration before the inauguration of a new government.

Other key components of the aviation sector roadmap consist of the concession of four airports and establishing a national carrier, Nigeria Air, which the minister has repeatedly claimed would commence operation before 29 May.

The roadmap also involves the development of agro-filled/cargo terminals and establishing maintenance, repairs and overhaul centres.

Its other components are the establishment of an aviation leasing company, the development of aerotropolis (Airport cities), and improvement in aviation safety and security through upgrades and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and facilities.