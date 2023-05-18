Nigeria: Azura Power Donates Free Education Materials, Library to Edo Primary School

Benin City — As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Azura Power Limited (APL), has donated free education materials to Oba Erediauwa Primary School, Iduonmwina, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The materials included school uniforms, notebooks, bags, shoes, biro and pencils.

The APL also constructed a block of six classrooms, a library equipped with books, water borehole with tank stands as well as perimetre fencing of the school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday in Benin City, the Head of Plant Operations, Azura Power West Africa Limited, Mr. Oscar Imoekor, explained that the gesture was part of the company's way of giving back to its host community.

Imoekor said that Azura Power has three host communities, which Iduonmwina happened to be one, hence the need to ensure an enduring cordial relationship through the donation of "these education materials."

Besides, Imoekor noted that before this time, the company has constructed perimetre fencing of the school to improve security, as well as construction of a block of six classrooms, and a borehole.

Also speaking, the company's Social Impact Manager, Mr. David Ekugum, noted that the essence of the exercise is to join efforts with the "Edo Best" programme of the state government to improve the standard of learning in schools.

According to him, "as a responsible corporate body, Azura Power West Africa Limited, has a Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) programme called 'Power to Change' where we Implement life changing programmes across the country but specifically to our host communities which Iduonmwina is one.

"We are essentially in one of our primary areas, which is sustainable education through presentation of school materials to Oba Erediauwa Primary School in Iduonmwina. We are handing over to each pupil in this school education material like a pair shoes, bag, notebooks, biro, pencils and uniform.

Responding to the gesture, the Head Teacher, Oba Erediauwa Primary School, Iduonmwina, Mrs. Egbon Gladys, thanked Azura Power for deeming it fit to remember the school in its corporate social responsibility programme.

While promising that the school would make adequate use of the donated education materials, Egbo noted that the gesture would not only improve the academic performance of the pupils, but would also motivate the teachers to deliver their lessons successfully.

