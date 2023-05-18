Nigeria: Borno Govt Introduces Dress Code for Students

18 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Borno government has introduced a new dress code for Muslim students in government secondary schools across the state with effect from 1st Term of 2023/2024 session.

Bukar Mustapha-Umara, Director, Schools Management, state Ministry of Education, stated this in a statement in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He said under the dress code, every student must always wear a trouser, quarter blouse, head tie and himar (veil) in school.

The director said all principals of secondary schools were hereby directed to ensure total compliance to the new dress code.

"This dressing code is compulsory for all Muslim female students all over our secondary schools in the state.

"But for the Christian female students, it is optional. They can remain with their present dress code or change to the trouser," Mustapha -Umara said.

He called on parents and wards to make adequate arrangements for the new school uniform before the commencement of the 2023/2024 academic session.(NAN)

