Liberia: Land Dispute Causes Fear and Anxiety for Residents of Dixville, Montserrado County

Monrovia — Residents of Dixville Township in District 11, Montserrado County, have raised an alarm over constant fear due to a disputed land crisis within their community.

According to residents, the disputed land is about 11.5 acres, which was originally bought by the late Mother Victoria Young, former owner of the Fatima Cottage Orphanage Home in Dixville Township, from the current claimer's mother.

Explaining to reporters on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Marpu Young, daughter of the late Mother Victoria Young, said her mother came from SassTown in Grand Kru County and established the mission in 1971 in Dixville Township, with the land deeded in the name of Fatima Cottage Orphanage Home. She wondered where George Wleh, a son to the woman whose mother bought the land, is claiming ownership of the land.

Madam Young said since George Wleh started his alleged ownership of the land issue, they have been living in constant fear, calling on President George Weah, who was present at the burial of her late mother, and other relevant authorities to see the need to intervene in the crisis to finally resolve it.

"I'm sad and disturbed about this land issue, and I am also not well, let the court do the needful because we are tired of living in fear," she added.

Also speaking to reporters on the disputed land issue was one of the residents and victims, Lewis S.W. Pyne Sr., who stressed that the land matter is a serious national security concern that needs to be addressed in a timely manner and form.

He said as they continue to pursue the case to its logical conclusion and in a legal manner, they will also continue to remain peaceful and calm.

Narrating his personal experience about the disputed land issue with Mr. Wleh, he alleged that his wife was also beaten by men of Mr. Wleh because he, Mr. Pyne, is not their target but is in the constant habit of defending his community dwellers in the name of his neighbors, and as such, they allegedly threatened to get him out of the picture.

"As a result of the fighting, one person from Wleh's end was arrested by the police because of the CCTV photos that were proved and charged with assault, criminal acts as well as theft of property, and the matter up till press time since January 28, 2023, is still ongoing," he told reporters," he said.

"In September of 2022, Mr. Wleh and his people came to my home and said the land was theirs, but I read to them the Land Right Law of 2018, Article 22, which among other things states that to acquire a private land, one should have a chain of title, your grantor, deed, and copies of your receipts, all of which I have and displayed to them and said to them that their parents sold the land to me, so it is no longer yours," he noted.

Speaking further, he said that while they were awaiting the March Term of Court to go into the matter, Mr. Wleh brought an investigative survey notice with the letter, captioned as the Liberia Land Authority. But when he did a follow-up to verify the documents, the Land Authority official said the document was a complete fraud. However, it is alleged that it is that document which Mr. Wleh is using to sell land in the area and creating confusion and panic among residents within the area.

On May 16, 2023, Mr. Wleh attempted to conduct a survey but was stopped due to a fake document, according to Mr. Pyne who informed reporters.

Mr. Pyne stated that for an investigative survey, certain credentials must be met, including an assigned registered land and legal surveyor from the Liberia Land Authority, and a proper fact-finding process that includes statistics. George and his team did not meet these requirements, and therefore the survey was not conducted.

George is claiming land from the bridge that divides Barnesville and Dixville to the Public School on the main road. Odell Martin, and one of the chairmen of Block 'D' area within the same Township, claimed that Mr. Wleh is using the fake document to sell more lands in the area and causing serious problems for them.

They also claimed that Mr. Wleh often does not go to court when invited but continues his illegal land sales. They called for the national government to intervene promptly.

"If the Barnesville court cannot handle the case, let them forward it to a higher court so we can once again live in peace because our lives are in danger, and we worry daily. The lower court is delaying too much," he explained.

When contacted, Mr. Wleh claimed that the land belongs to his family. Unlike the Young family, he claimed that the land in question is 27.25 acres, contrary to the 11.5 acres disclosed by the Fatima Cottage orphanage home land deed.

Mr. Wleh, the son of the mother who allegedly sold the land to the late Mother Victoria Young, former owner of the Fatima Cottage Orphanage Home, is a former officer of the Liberia National Police, who was disrobed for assault and other unwholesome acts by Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean.

Unlike George, a member of his family, Augustine Jallah, confirmed that the matter is in court but maintained that they have all the rights to continue with the land sales because they are the legitimate owners of the disputed land. He also dispelled rumors of assaulting people and causing confusion on the land but admitted that they are always on the land site to survey and sell land as indicated by the other party.

Both parties have presented documents showing legitimate ownership of the disputed land. However, the acres in question, 11.5 acres disclosed by the Young family and 27.25 acres as indicated by the Wleh's family, now appear to be the sticky issue. Only the court can decide on the matter to bring it to its logical conclusion.