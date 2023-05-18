Liberia: 'Maintain Your Undefeated Record' - Pepper FC CEO Tells Players

Monrovia — Thirty-two (32) teams from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) third division, who have qualified for the 2022-2023 national third division playoff, have started intensive training as part of their preparation for the competition. The tournament will kick off on May 26, 2023, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

One of the teams that have qualified for the playoffs is the Barnesville-based third division side, Pepper FC. They were crowned champions of the Montserrado Sub-association on Sunday, May 14, 2023, following their 1-0 win over Discoveries FC. Meanwhile, Caldwell United FC booked their national playoff spot after a 2-1 triumph over LISALI FC at the Tusa Field Sports ground in Gardnerville.

Mrs. Sarah Pelham Kamara, the CEO of Pepper FC, called on her team's head coach, members of the technical staff, and players to maintain their brilliant performances against their opponents during the group and knockout stages of the league.

The team CEO assured her players that everything is on course for them in the area of sporting equipment and all other support for the playoffs. She is, therefore, calling on the technical staff of the team to maintain their perfect ball control and scoring ability so that they can gain promotion to the second division.

"Pepper FC's first game in the scheduled LFA national playoff will be played on May 27, 2023, at the ATS in Monrovia. I can assure you that just how we went through the group and sub-association playoff stage of the league without a defeat, we are going to maintain our undefeated record in the national playoff stage until we are crowned champions and qualify for the second division," she said.