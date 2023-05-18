Liberia: Senate Security Warns Staff Against Insulting the President

Monrovia — Capitol security has issued a warning to staffers of the Liberian Senate against insulting the President, especially during political events. The Director of Security, Mr. Dyonisious M. Wisseh, stressed that the Capitol Building grounds should not be used to issue invectives and provocations against the Liberian Presidency.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Wisseh cautioned Senate staffers to exercise their political rights void of insults and personal attacks, particularly against the Head of State. He further pointed out that the Capitol Building is a place where foreign guests visit and should not be used for political rallies, whether from the ruling establishment or opposition supporters.

Wisseh also warned that anyone wishing to host a political rally should make use of the headquarters of the political party or any other public space. Staff who go contrary to this warning will be doing so at their own risk.

On Tuesday, staffers of the Legislature gathered in the joint chambers of the legislature to endorse the political ticket of Ambassador Joseph Boakai and Jeremiah Koung, which comprises former Vice President Joseph Boakai and Senator Jeremiah K. Koung of the MDR of Senator Prince Johnson. The staffers, including central administration civil servants and staff of the lawmakers, expressed their confidence in the Boakai-Koung ticket, calling it the best choice for Liberia.

This warning comes two days after Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence endorsed the same ticket, rallying all Liberians to join her in supporting Amb. Boakai and Senator Koung to "rescue Liberia."