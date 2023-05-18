Liberia: Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuquay Stresses the Need to Prioritize the Rehabilitation of Youth

Monrovia — Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuquay has expressed concern over the high number of ghettos in the capital of the county, Kakata. According to him, there are 36 existing ghettos in the city, and they are negatively impacting the youth population.

Nuquay said, "In Kakata, we have about 36 ghettos. This is getting out of hand, and we need to do something about this." During the official resumption of lawmakers to duty, he emphasized the need for lawmakers to enforce their oversight on issues that directly affect the lives of the people.

Recent reports show that citizens and politicians in Liberia believe that disadvantaged youths are a security risk to stability in the country. There is a growing debate amongst politicians and intellectuals of policy science that catering to these young people is a must. Failure to do so may lead to a rise in criminality and violence.

The government of Liberia, political parties, and members of the national legislature are all racing to build rehabilitation homes for these young people, although the process may seem unstructured.

Senator Nuquay also stated that the county leadership will be making representations to the pro-temp and speaker of the House of Representatives about the situation of the CH-Rennie Hospital in Kakata. It was gutted by fire almost two years ago despite budgetary allocation made in the national budget.

"The people in Margibi need to be assured that their interests are being addressed. There is another issue about the pavement of a road in Kakata, and we will be making a request for payment because these are things that will determine how our people vote in October," he added.

Senator Emmanuel Nuquay is the political leader of the People Unification Party (PUP). He recently pledged his support to the reelection of President George Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He was the running mate to Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai in 2017 and was one of the first cabinet members in Mr. Weah's CDC government.