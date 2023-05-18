Ghana/Niger: Black Stars, Niger Friendly Today

17 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Princesses of Ghana are scheduled to take on the Menas of Niger in a pre-tournament friendly today at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9 am.

Coach YusifBasigi's side have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram in preparation for the upcoming West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi.

The coach will use the match to sharpen the rough edges in readiness for the opening game against Benin on Saturday.

Ghana is in Group A with Benin and Cote d'Ivoire while Niger is in Group B with Togo, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

The newly introduced tournament for U-20 girls across the sub-region will kick start in Kumasi on Saturday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.