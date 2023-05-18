Ghana Football School Project Launched

17 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to partner key academic institutions throughout the country to run football related courses that will provide practical content to produce qualified and competent individuals for the football industry.

To be known as the Ghana Football School (GFS), the mission is to recognise, nurture and build the capacity of the stakeholders of the Ghanaian game to have a deeper understanding of the sport.

Launching the project at the FA Secretariat, yesterday, the FA President, Mr Kurt Okraku said his administration continuously demand from stakeholders to have the requisite skills in football and also make it mandatory for clubs to employ professionals in the various fields of football.

"Sadly, some of our clubs do not have the right people with the right skills. Our clubs have a lot of people who parade as physiotherapist but with little or no practical knowledge about it."

As a result, "We will partner with institutions to run football related courses and provide the practical contents to upgrade students."

Mr. Okraku said the Ghanaian football ecosystem lacks the required skills for the creation of the football enterprise often discussed on platforms, hence the chance l offered to stakeholders to develop themselves.

He said ways would be found on how to extend the project to the ex-players who are major stakeholders of the game to have a career pathway beyond the football pitch.

