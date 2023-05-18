Ghana: Immigration Officer Saves 2 Policemen From Mentally Challenged Man

The swift intervention of an Immigration officer, AICOII Nurideen Abdul Ganuew, saved the lives of two policemen, who were attacked by a man believed to be mentally challenged, at Sefwi Wiawso.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that the policemen were attacked when they attempted to rescue some people on the street and worshipers, who had closed from church service, and were all been threatened by the mentally challenged man.

The source said the incident took place at the Anglican School Park, near the Sefwi Wiawso District Police Command.

The attacker, who supposedly escaped from a prayer camp at Sefwi-Wiawso, had in his possession a pestle, catapult and a knife, when he attacked the two policemen.

AICOII Ganuew, saw the policemen unconscious on the ground, and the mentally challenged man attempting to take a policeman's K-47 rifle from the ground.

The eyewitness said the immigration officer got hold of the rifle before the mentally challenged man could pick it.

The source said warning shot from AICOII Ganuew did not deter the mentally challenged man as he kept moving towards him (immigration officer), who overpowered and arrested him (mentally challenged man).

After the arrest, a sharp knife, a catapult and a pestle, which the mentally challenged man was wielding during the attack, were retrieved from him.

The policemen and the mentally challenged man were taken to the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital for treatment.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Wiawso District Police Command and the retrieved K-47 rifle handed over to the police for further investigations.

The police declined to comment on the incident, but GNA sources indicate that the police have invited the family of the mentally challenged man and the head of the prayer camp at Sefwi-Wiawso for interrogation.

Some eyewitnesses commended the Immigration officer and called for his promotion for his professionalism and efforts in managing the situation. - GNA