Liberia: Beheaded Baby Found in Drainage in Paynesville

Paynesville — The Liberia National Police (LNP) have launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of an infant whose dismembered body was discovered on Wednesday in paynesville.

It was a scene of commotion at the GSA Road junction in Paynesville when a group of students walking to school discovered the child's severed body in drainage wrapped in a cloth.

Police later arrived on the scene and barricaded the area which was surrounded by a large crowd before taking the body away.

Police are yet to announce that it has made any arrests. Police Spokesperson Moses Carter did not respond to a FrontPageAfrica's inquiry as details regarding how the beheaded baby ended up in the gutter remain scanty.