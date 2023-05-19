Nigeria: NPC Spends N200 Billion for 2023 Census Preparation - Official

The NPC says it plans to spend about N800 billion to conduct the census.

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it has spent about N200 billion to prepare for the 2023 population and housing census.

This is part of the N800 billion expected from the federal government as the total budget, including the cost of more than five years of preparation.

Its Executive Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, said this at a breakfast meeting with media executives in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Kwarra said the cost of conducting a digital census was high considering the procurement of equipment and data required for the exercise.

He said the commission recruited about one million personnel in a bid to conduct a credible and acceptable digital census.

He reiterated its commitment to a credible and acceptable census and urged the media to sustain the tempo of publicity.

"It is important to sustain the tempo of the preparation for the census. The focus of the commission is to lay a foundation for future censuses," he said.

Inuwa Jalingo, census manager, stated that the commission worked round-the-clock to conduct a digital census.

Mr Jalingo said the NPC has already set up a robust quality dashboard and data for a credible census.

In his remarks, Isiaka Yahaya, director, Public Affairs Department at the NPC, also called on the media to continue emphasising the imperatives of conducting censuses.

Mr Yahaya noted that advocacy and publicity were critical to making the census successful. (NAN)