Nigeria: Jonathan Conceding Defeat in 2015 UN-Nigeran - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, described as "un-Nigerian" the call made by former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

The President spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a farewell meeting with his media support group, the Buhari Media Organization (BMO).

He recalled how elated he felt when his immediate predecessor "called me at 5:25 that evening to say congratulations. I said pardon me Mr. President? He said yes, I called to concede and congratulate you. That was equally very un-Nigerian."

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, described Nigeria as being a lucky country given the natural resources available to it and its vast population.

He said, "We don't even know how much resource we have. A major part of Africa's natural resources are domiciled in this country."

He spoke of these endowments, making comparisons with countries he had been to on military training, citing a particular one where people who died of hunger overnight were cleared off the streets by refuse collectors.

"People just moved on with their daily lives even in the face of these cultural shocks," he added.

The President called on Nigerians to walk on the path of duty if we really want to see the country achieve new heights.

He praised members of the BMO for volunteering their time and energy throughout the eight years of his administration "without salary, letter of appointment or any formal rewards, describing their sacrifices 'very un-Nigerian."'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President said the BMO had given him inspiration and hope for a better Nigeria in the future.

"I am so happy for all that you have done to support my administration. I don't have enough words to thank you individually and collectively. I occasionally read your outbursts and often wondered what type of Nigerians are these? The sacrifices you have made for our success is beyond measure."

President likened the sacrifices of the BMO members to that of past leaders, citing in particular, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and himself, recalling that in the period of the civil war, he walked the way on his two feet from Makurdi in today's Benue State to the shorelines of the sea.

The Chairman and Coordinator of the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, in a speech, said "as your administration ends on May 29th, 2023 we wish to state unequivocally that you have made the country proud and posterity will judge you favourably."

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu informed the President that the group was the same media committee that worked for him in the 2015 elections, itself an amalgam of the media assets of the candidates that ran with him in the party primaries that he asked him to keep.

On behalf of the group, the Presidential spokesman thanked the President for the opportunity he gave them to serve during the period of his eight-year leadership of the country, noting that throughout this period, the BMO sustained itself through voluntary assistance by non-governmental organizations.