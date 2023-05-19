Nigeria: British Envoy to Nigeria Presents Credentials to Buhari

19 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

He takes over from Catriona Laing who recently concluded four years as High Commissioner to Nigeria. PREMIUM TIMES reported his appointment as Ms Laing's successor.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, on Thursday presented his credentials to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event which took place at the State House in Abuja officially marks the beginning of Mr Montgomery's posting to Nigeria.

"It is great to be back in Nigeria. I look forward to working with the people of this great country, including those in government, in the private sector and in civil society, to do all I can to help build a more prosperous Nigeria and strengthen the partnership between our countries," Mr Montgomery said.

Married with two kids, a statement from the UK High Commission in Nigeria said the diplomat and his family are looking forward to their second stay in Nigeria.

Prior to becoming the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, he was the UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group Board from 2018 to 2022 in Washington DC, USA.

He has held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID). These include Director for Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories Division, Country Director for Pakistan, and prior to that Country Director in Nigeria from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to these operational roles, Mr Montgomery was Deputy Director for Corporate Human Resources and Deputy Head in DFID's Top Management Group. Earlier in his career, he had postings in the British High Commissions in Zambia, Bangladesh and India.

