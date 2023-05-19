Nigeria: TNBA 2023 - Christopher Kolade, Vincent Maduka, Others Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, TNBA, which is organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, is aimed at recognising and celebrating excellence in the broadcast media industry.

On Wednesday night in Lagos, notable Nigerian broadcasters were recognised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) at the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

Among other distinguished personalities that were recognised for a lifetime achievement award were Christopher Kolade, a veteran broadcaster and one-time Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation; Vincent Maduka, the first Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, as well as Mohammed Ibrahim, who was the first Nigerian to superintend the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)

After receiving the award, Mr Kolade thanked the event organisers for such a great honour.

The diplomat and veteran broadcaster noted, "It's a great honour to be celebrated in one's lifetime. It's also a great honour to be in a gathering where people in broadcast are being celebrated. Broadcasters are always giving of themselves, and tonight they are being celebrated. It's my pleasure to be here".

"I remember 30 years ago when we tried to bring together television stations and make an award for the best drama of the ten existing television stations we have as of that time. It was then that we discovered the talent of Peter Ero, a writer and producer. I think this is also something that we should celebrate on occasions like this".

Other night winners included Nigeria Info FM, which clinched the Best Radio of the Year, and Channels TV, which emerged winner in the Best Television Station - Original Production in Business/Drama/Sports (English Language) category.

Rationale

During his speech at the event, John Ugbe, the BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, expressed that the awards are evidence of BON's dedication to continuously enhancing standards in the broadcasting industry.

"As an organisation, BON's vision is to foster a future-proof environment for radio, TV and new media broadcasters to serve their audiences and contribute to the development of our society. We consider it equally important to reward excellence and project the Nigerian broadcasting industry as one committed to continually improving standards. Through these awards, we spotlight exceptional talent, seeing that those deserving are duly recognised and celebrated.

Mr Ugbe noted that the pool from which the winners will emerge attested to Nigeria's fine crop of broadcasting professionals.

Criteria

The TNBA Steering Committee, led by the President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, recently revealed the nominees' list for the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

During the unveiling, Mr Murray-Bruce urged the public to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.

He also assured the public that the voting process would be credible, reiterating that BON was committed to recognising and promoting excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

Murray-Bruce disclosed that three special non-voting award categories, namely Contribution to Broadcasting, Lifetime Achievement in Broadcasting Award, and Posthumous Award, had been created to honour iconic broadcast professionals' contributions to developing the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

The glamorous event brought together influential voices that captivated audiences with compelling stories through sights and sound media.

Voting process

Launched in 2022 to recognise and celebrate excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry by BON, the awards ceremony scheduled for the previous year recognised 20 categories across radio and television broadcasting.

Submitted entries underwent a stringent vetting process by a jury headed by the one-time Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Emeka Mba.

In celebrating more creatives in the industry, the awards also recognised the contributions of notables, such as the founder of Minaj Broadcasting International (MBI), Senator Mike Ajegbo, and Founder of Africa Independent Television, Chief Raymond Dokpesi,

Receiving posthumous awards for their memorial role in the advancement and development of the Nigerian broadcast industry were late ace broadcaster Mike Enahoro, Dahiru Modibbo, and Kunle Olasepe, Africa's first male face and voice on television.

Hosted by prominent media personality Frank Edoho, the night witnessed musical performances from music consultant Ben Ogbeiwi and the Nigerian Idol alumnae Akunna, among others.

TNBA's success was entirely attributed to the Chairman of BON, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Ugbe's visionary leadership in establishing the awards was widely applauded.

Complete winners list

REPORTER OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

Adeniyi Bakare (FRCN)

REPORTER OF THE YEAR (TELEVISION)

Ovieteme George (Arise News)

PRESENTER OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

George Iniabasi (Comfort FM)

PRESENTER OF THE YEAR (TELEVISION)

Victory Wilson (Silverbird TV)

NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

Ahmad Kabo Idris (Freedom Radio 99.5FM Kano)

NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR (TELEVISION)

Ruth Aguele (NTA)

BEST TELEVISION SHOW (ENGLISH)

Law And Order (Trust Television)

BEST RADIO SHOW (ENGLISH)

Tell Your Story With Quinesta (Hit 95.9 FM Calabar)

BEST TELEVISION SHOW (INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE)

Jankara Market (Silverbird TV)

Best Radio Production In Documentary/Feature (English Language)

Boat Mishap Report (Nigeria Info FM Lagos)

Best Television Production In Documentary/Feature - (Indigenous Language)

Pataki Kaadi Idibo (Lagos Television)

BEST TELEVISION STATION - ORIGINAL PRODUCTION IN BUSINESS/DRAMA/ SPORTS (ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

Channels TV (Diaspora Network)

TELEVISION STATION OF THE YEAR

Arise TV

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

Nigeria Info FM Lagos

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Christopher Kolade

Vincent Maduka

Mohammed Ibrahim

POSTHUMOUS AWARDEES FOR CONTRIBUTION TO BROADCASTING

Kunle Olasope

Michael Enahoro

Dahiru Modibbo

CONTRIBUTION TO BROADCASTING AWARDEES

FRCN

NTA

Raymond Dokpesi

Mike Ajegbo