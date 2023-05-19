Nigeria Targeting 30GW Electricity By 2030 - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that Nigeria was targeting 30GW electricity by the year 2030.

Speaking while inaugurating virtually the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, 40MW Hydropower Station and Associated 132KV Switchyard, Transmission Line and Distribution Substation (Phase I) Project, located at the Kashimbila Dam site in Taraba State, at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, the president underscored the importance of the project, highlighting its role in his government's commitment to achieving the target of 30GW of electricity in the country by 2030, under the Electricity Vision 30:30:30.

Buhari, while inviting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, to unveil the project on his behalf, noted that the Electricity Vision initiative aims to have renewable energy contribute at least 30 per cent to the energy mix, thereby expediting the expansion of electricity access.

The president further said the implementation and completion of the Kashimbila projects align with his government's policies to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunities, enhance healthcare services, and improve the overall standard of living of Nigerians.

According to him: 'The Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Taraba State, with storage capacity of 500million cubic metres, was conceived principally to checkmate the threat of the imminent collapse of the structurally weak and poisonous Lake Nyos, located at the line of volcanic activities in Cameroun Republic, which collapse could result in flooding and affecting millions of lives and properties.

"Even though the Dam was meant to serve as a buffer to contain possible discharge of water of Lake Nyos, the engineering design maximized the benefits of the Kashimbila ecosystem by incorporating a 40MW Hydropower Station, 60,000 cubic metre per day Water Supply Scheme, 2,000 hectares of Irrigation System, an airstrip, fishing activities and tourism potentials."

The president also stated that the Phase I of the Power Evacuation Component of the Project includes the 132KV Switchyard, four substations at Takum, Wukari, Rafin Kada, Donga, and the rehabilitation of the existing 132KV Yandev substation.

It also involves the installation of a 245km, 132KV Double Circuits line from Kashimbila to Takum, Wukari, Yandev, as well as a 45km, 33kv Double Circuits line from Wukari to Donga through Rafin Kada.

"I understand that the Water Supply component that is intended to service Takum and environs has reached about 65% progress, while the engineering design for the 2000 Hectare Irrigation Scheme has been fully completed, and physical works will commence in due course," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Buhari assured Nigerians that other projects aimed at boosting electricity supply, such as the 40MW Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant in Gombe State and the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant in Niger State, are also ready for inauguration.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the Federal Ministry of Power for their efforts in delivering the Kashimbila Project, expressing his anticipation for increased collaboration among various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in infrastructure development.

The president also praised the host communities and the individuals affected by the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam Project for their cooperation, understanding, and support during the implementation of this significant undertaking.