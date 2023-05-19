Nigeria Expands Onshore Oil Explorations Initiative With $1m Contract Award

19 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

Nigeria is expanding its onshore oil exploration as STRYDE a Seismic acquisition technology and solutions provider just announced the award of a contract worth over $1 million for the supply of 10,000 seismic receiver nodes and its "Nimble" node receiver system.

STRYDE's seismic sensor technology will be utilised on an upcoming 3D seismic survey conducted by Nigerian geoscience solutions provider, ATO Geophysical Limited as part of an onshore oil and gas exploration project in Nigeria.

The seismic survey is due to begin in Q2 2023 and will be the first commercial deployment of STRYDE's Nimble System in the country as it continues its international expansion within the energy sector.

Until recently, the country has typically relied on bulky, expensive, and complex cabled geophone receiver systems to acquire seismic data which traditionally incurs significantly high CAPEX and OPEX costs, more exposure to HSE risk, higher technical downtime, and inefficiencies in the seismic acquisition programme.

With the introduction of cable-less receiver technology like STRYDE's miniature sensor, geophysical providers and operators can now acquire high-quality data much more efficiently and with less cost, risk, and environmental footprint.

