Nigeria: Hajj 2023 - Nigeria Announces Date for Departure of Inaugural Flight

The inaugural flight of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj exercise will depart the country for Saudi Arabia on 25 May, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has disclosed.

The Chairman of the Commission, Zikrullah Hassan, announced this on Thursday at the inauguration of the media team for the 2023 exercise in Abuja.

Mr Hassan said pilgrims from Nasarawa State will be the first set to depart for Hajj.

He stated that the commission has concluded arrangements for the advance team to depart for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to prepare for the Nigerian delegation.

"Every pilgrim will get value for money in terms of the money they paid for service.

"Insha Allah, we are fully prepared, all registered Nigerian pilgrims will be airlifted. Our plan still remains that our advance team proceed to the holy land on the 21 May, which is just in three days.

Mr Hassan further disclosed that over 96,000 Nigerians are expected to participate in the 2023 Hajj.

Speaking to the media team, Mr Hassan urged it to cover the 2023 Hajj robustly while maintaining the ethics of journalism.

He assured the team that the commission is ready and willing to provide information when required. He noted that the team should equally obey the laws of the host country during the exercise.

In his remarks, the commissioner of planning, research and policy management, Sulayman Momoh, also called for collaboration between the commission and the media in making the 2023 Hajj seamless.

According to the timetable released by the Saudi authority, Saudi airports will open for the first flight carrying 2023 Hajj pilgrims on Sunday 21 May and close for arrivals of Hajj flights on Thursday 22 June.