Africa: Third Place Will Be a Consolation for us, Says Mali's Coulibaly

Mali's head coach Soumaila Coulibaly had admitted that the team is still hurt from their semi-final loss to Morocco at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and says winning the bronze medal match will lift their spirits as a consolation.

Mali, who were searching for a record setting third U17 title were beaten 6-5 by Morocco in Sunday's semi in Constantine.

"This defeat hurt us a lot but for me as a coach and also a former player, I know such can always happen to a good team in a competition. It hurt us because we felt we had a good chance to make the final," said the tactician.

He added; "It was a bit difficult for the youngsters and I had to talk to them a lot after the match. I told them we needed to forget the defeat and focus on what is ahead because there is so much for them. We will try to win this third place match as a consolation for them."

Midfielder Baye Coulibaly has admitted the players are still reeling from that defeat, but affirms they will give their best against Burkina Faso.

"The defeat against Morocco hurt as a lot, but it is not the end of the world. It is up to us to put in the work and correct the mistakes. Each match for us is a final. We will put the defeat behind our backs and go for victory in this match," noted Coulibaly.

Mali face Burkina Faso in the play-off in Annaba, a side they faced in the group stages and beat them 1-0.

The tactician says he will make rotations in his squad to give some players who did not get a chance to play an opportunity to showcase their talents as well.

"Some players have played more matches and we will try give them a rest and also, those who have not had a chance will have their opportunity. We will set up a competitive team that will get is third place," noted the tactician.

Mali is playing its third play-ff match in the competition. In 1995, they beat Guinea 2-1 and in 1999, they were 1-0 winners over Cameroon.