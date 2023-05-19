Liberia: Clar Weah Rises At-Risk Youth Hope

19 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

ince the ascendency of Mrs. Clar Marie Weah as First Lady of Liberia in 2018, she has been embarking on a humanitarian mission to rescue at-risk youths mostly females, across the country.

In an effort to make her vision a reality, Madam Weah in February 2018, established the Clar Foundation to solicit funding to address the multiple challenges confronting the at-risk youths, including the elderly.

The Foundation's goal is to create an equitable society in Liberia where women and children are healthy, educated, and fully empowered to have a prosperous life.

During the launch of the Clar Foundation, she officially announced the vision to construct a City of Hope, a home for at-risk youths and less fortunate children.

She disclosed that the first recruitment will target about two hundred at-risk girls and less-fortunate children.

On June 18, 2019, she commenced the construction of the CITY OF HOPE, a multipurpose complex composed of the following: Administration, Schools (Academic & Vocational training), Dormitories, Bungalows, Sports complex, Gymnasium, Clinic, Staff quarter, Amphitheater among others.

Recently, Madam Weah tour the facility in Margibi County and expressed gratification to the Government and philanthropic grouping who supported the foundation to construct the City of Hope.

The project is now to its completion gearing to the preparation for dedication and fully operational for the people of Liberia.

