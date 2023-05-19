Liberia: Boakai Catches Big Fish From CDC

The opposition Unity Party (UP), of former Vice President Joseph Nyemah Boakai has caught a politically influential person from the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The influential individual is no other person but the embattled Chairman of the National Patriotic Party, (NPP) and Senator of Maryland County, James Biney.

The Maryland County Senator has been battling Vice President Jewell Howard Taylor over the supremacy of NPP. This situation has resulted to him being booted out as National Chairman of the Party.

Speaking when some Staffers of the Legislature endorsed the Presidential Ambition of UP's Standard Bearer and his decision to pick Senator Jeremiah Kpang Koung of Nimba County as running mate, Senator Biney pointed that out the CDC-Led Government has done little to lift Liberians from the quicksand of poverty.

He openly criticized the Government of President George M. Weah for failing to address the socioeconomic plights of Liberians.

He noted that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has worked in the interests of Liberians by initiating tangible projects that have helped to improve their living conditions.

.The Maryland County Senator has vowed to intensify campaign efforts that will ensure the election of the former Vice President in the upcoming Presidential and Legislative Elections that are scheduled to take on October 10, 2023.