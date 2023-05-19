Liberia: L$500 Rally Launched for Children of Fire Victims in Lower Careysburg

Monrovia — Concerned residents of Careysburg City, in Lower Montserrado County, have launched a "LD$500 Rally for Blacktom Town Fire Victims," aimed at helping victims of a recent fire incident in the area with shelter, food, clothing, and other welfare for the affected children.

On May 23, a fire gutted two apartments, completely destroying them in the Lower Careysburg Community. The incident left the victims homeless, and most alarming was that a baby's clothes, food, and medication were left in the disaster. Eight of the children lost their school uniforms and other belongings, as well as clothes, in the fire incident.

The victims are currently staying with some neighbors in the Concern Community, Blacktom Town area, and are in urgent need of shelter, food, and clothing. They have been making an SOS call since the incident on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to the victims, the NDMA said they currently have nothing in their warehouse, and the Red Cross also said they will have to propose to their partners for help, which cannot be an immediate process.

Therefore, the Concern Residents of Careysburg City are rallying goodwill Liberians to contribute at least 500 Liberian Dollars to help the family begin the process of restarting their lives. The group believes that it is important that every Liberian contribute towards the victims who are facing several challenges at this time, no matter their location.

They noted that the family and children are now in a state of trauma, and it would only take the goodwill of every Liberian to ensure that they restart their lives by donating LD$500 or more or even helping the family with construction materials.

Already, the Concern Residents of Careysburg City are working with the family to ensure that an incomplete structure on the same plot of land is completed within the next few weeks in order to provide accommodation for the victims.

A notice released by the Concern Residents of Careysburg City reads:

"Good morning family, we are conducting a 500 Liberian Dollars Rally for children affected by the recent fire disaster in the Blacktom community. We believe that this amount could help the family begin with the establishment process.

Please help a struggling family.

We decided to launch this rally in consultation with the Concern Community Acting Chairman since we believe that each of us will be able to contribute and help these families restart their lives."

"The fund, after being collected, will be delivered to the family, and materials will also be turned over to them.

It is $500.00 (Five Hundred Liberian Dollars) or above. Also, you can help with building materials."

The group believes the Mobile Money Rally will help the family fast-track the construction process. They are appealing to any goodwill person contributing to the prices to do so via the Mobile Account number: (0555313779 Name: Charlotte Wollo).

The first incident left 25 persons, mostly women and children, homeless after two separate apartments were destroyed. The victims are four separate families, three of whom are occupying one of the apartments along with the landlord, and another family occupying the other.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 13, when most of the families were away on their normal business. There was no casualty or loss of life during the incident, but victims were unable to recover some of their money and valuables, including twelfth-grade uniforms, school materials, and baby clothes, all of which got burned.

During the incident, which left the victims and some onlookers in disbelief, the Chairperson of the Yeliyeh Community in Lower Careysburg, Numenee D. Chea, said the incident was the first of its kind since her leadership, noting that it was a total setback for the families.

Meanwhile, you can send your contributions or donations to the Mobile Account number: ( 0555313779 Name: Charlotte Wollo).