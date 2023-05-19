Liberia: 'Our Cries Are Over' - Citizens of Mont. District Three Petition Patrick Komoyan

Paynesville — Scores of Residents in Montaerrado County District Number Three have sent out a sudden signal about their readiness to take steps in addressing their six-year grievances, which according to them, have been faced in the district since their incumbent, lawmaker, Ceebee Barshall took charge.

The citizens on Monday, May 15, requested one of their kind, Patrick Komoyan, a former Community Chairman in the district to contest the upcoming October 10, Representative seat.

Submitting their petition statement at a crowded occasion held in the district by a diverse group, including elder council, religious leaders, students, the disabled, women, and youth groups from various communities, among others an Eminent citizen of the district Pastor Alfred Sondoe noted that their decision is based on Komoyan's zest to advance education, his continuous charity programs, identifying with old and disadvantaged groups, and the construction of latrine facilities amongst others.

Pastor Sondoe also named the provision of scholarships, construction of bridges, and rehabilitation of community roads and health centers among others as reasons for their decision.

According to Pastor Sondoe, after six years of misrepresentation and abandonment under the current leadership of the incumbent lawmaker, Ceebee Barshall, citizens of the district are now resolved to have a better representation to redeem the district from what he termed "calamity and bondage."

Pastor Sondoe encouraged residents of Montserrado County District Number Three not to be complacent, but to double their efforts by ensuring that Komoyan is elected comes October 10, as the next lawmaker of the district.

He believed that the current lawmaker has made no efforts to fulfill promises made to residents of the district and that they no longer trust him to represent them at the Capitol.

They then encouraged Komoyan to remain committed and persistent in working in the interest of the district and its people.

Sondo further maintained that if Komoyan is elected Representative of the district, there would more development and that the district will experience a tremendous change.

Receiving the petition, Representative Hopeful Patrick Komoyan noted that he will be contesting as an independent candidate and promised to continue implementing developments and enforcing other works before during, and after the upcoming election.

According to him, transparency, unity, accountability, security, and women's employment will remain his focus and a hallmark of his leadership.

Komoyan asserted, that the district lacked leadership as a result of the poor leadership skills being practiced by the incumbent and notified him to begin packing off the district ahead of the October 10 poll.

At the same time, Komoyan told the thousands of supporters gathered at the event, that at the end of May, his foundation will provide hundred percent scholarships for young people of the district to acquire vocational training skills.

Mr. Komoyan then lauded his supporters for deciding to end their cries for better representation, urging them to remain firm in rallying around him for the improvement of the district when elected.