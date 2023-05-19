Gambia: Maka Balla Manneh Inaugurates U.S. Embassy Sponsored Borehole

Maka Balla Manneh Development Association under leadership of its president, Abdoulie Ceesay, who is also the project coordinator, recently inaugurated a newly built community borehole project sponsored by the United States Embassy in The Gambia.

At a ceremony held at the Maka Balla Manneh village in Lower Nuimi District, Omar Joof chairman of the Village Development Committee (VDC) on behalf of the village, thanked the US Embassy for the project, which he said, would accord them opportunity to access potable drinking water.

He assured the US Ambassador that they would make the best use of the borehole, while promising to take good care of it for sustainability.

Alagie K. Saho, Councilor for Pakau Ward in Upper Nuimi District, who is also the vice chairman of Kerewan Area Council, outlined the importance of water, saying water is a necessity. "It's the role of the Area Councils to provide boreholes to the community."

He thanked the US diplomat for the humanitarian support and for complementing government's effort by providing clean and potable water.

Fatou Gaye, who spoke on behalf of the women, expressed similar sentiments.

She elaborated on some of the difficulties women face, which include acute water shortage.

"We have encountered a lot of difficulties in terms of accessing clean and safe drinking water, but with the coming of this borehole, it would help a great deal in solving our water problem. It will also improve our health and standard of living."

She called on the community to always safeguard the project, while thanking the US Embassy for the gesture.

The event, witnessed presentation of a certificate of appreciation to the US Ambassador to The Gambia, Her Excellency Sharon L. Chromer.