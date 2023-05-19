Gambia: Lands Ministry Calls On Compound Owners to Plant At Least a Tree

The Minister of Lands, Regional Governments, Religious and NGO Affairs, Sheriff Abba Sanyang has called on Gambians to embrace afforestation by planting at least 'a tree in their compounds or at their gates.'

This, Minister Sanyang believes is part of a broader quest to contributing to greenness of the environment, beautification and the overall health of the people.

In an interview with the Point in relation to the ongoing implementations of the recommendations made at an earlier cabinet retreat, where the late Vice President, Alieu Badara Joof, had tasked ministries to ensure the full actualisation of the initiative, Minister Sheriff said his ministry is on course and actively calling on all Gambians, who have homes to at least plant a tree in their compounds or at their compound gate.

However, he reminded of the need for people to not obstruct the roads in the process.

Land Minister challenged people to take greater care in managing the country's environment, as the latter completely dictates people's way of living.

"The more we take care of our environment, the more we are taking care of our lives. So the more we are neglecting our environment, in the same vein, we are neglecting our lives. So we need to mind our environment for a better living".

He indicated that people don't have to clear a piece of land just to build a house and no growth of plant is left in that home; not even a flower inside that house, saying that it is too dangerous.

"Land is one of the precious assets we have as a country and we need to carefully manage it well. People are building everywhere and anytime and in any form without permits. It is illegal, you cannot even build your compound or fence without permits." he pointed out.

To that end, he observed that to avert all these struggles for a state, there is need for all to be law abiding people and follow what is supposed to be done.

"Let us leave out what is not commensurate with the living methods of Gambians. You must not go without a permit. You must not also want to acquire permits illegally. Please let us follow the right channels for all documentations and have our allocations right. Let's document our lands rightly and then obviously you will save yourselves and save government from the future troubles." he advised.