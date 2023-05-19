Gambia: IFG Hosts Second National Internet Governance Forum

The Gambia Internet Governance Forum (IGF) recently convened the second edition of the National Internet Governance Forum at a ceremony held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

The two-day forum was held on the theme "Building Economic Resilience and Digital Sovereignty in The Gambia Context".

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, reminded that building economic reliance and digital sovereignty in The Gambia means addressing the connectivity challenges, development of a data centre and securing our digital ecosystem, which is paramount.

Digital sovereignty, he added, recognises the power of organisations to have the right to control their own data and use it to gain autonomy.

"By putting methods in our own hands, digital sovereignty can help to protect data privacy, promote digital literacy, and ensure that we can make informed and empowered decisions."

"While building reliance is important as we are challenged by access and reliance on single ACE Submarine cable, leaving us vulnerable and majority unconnected. At the same time, the connection are confronted daily with poor quality, misinformation. And cyberattacks and data fraud are more rampant than ever; spam, hacking, phishing, denial of service attacks, invasion of privacy etc. Collectively, we must step up to deliver a digital future that addresses these failings."

Demba Kandeh, a representative from Freedom House, acknowledged that internet has become a critical component of peoples lives, transforming the work life and communication.

"We all know that the internet is a powerful tool that enables us to access information, express ourselves, and connect with people from all corners of the world. However, it is also aspace that requires constant vigilance to ensure that it remains free and open. As we struggle to regulate the internet, we must remember what former UNSG, said "if one is going to err, one should err on the side of liberty and freedom." he said.

The internet, he added, has brought undoubtedly unprecedented access to information and has given individuals the power that hold those in authority accountable.

He, however, reiterated that this power comes with great resonsibility, and 'we must all work together to ensure that the internet remains safe and secure place for all users.'

Welcoming the gathering, Kaddija Jawara, chairperson of IGF, thanked all those who contributed towards the event, adding that the forum would address critical issues such as cyber security, digital governance, universal access, meaningful connectivity among others that can drive economic growth, social development and inclusive governance.