Gambia: Health Sector Prepares to Harness Service of Drones

The ARDA International Cooperation in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Medical Research Council and The Gambia Red Cross Society on Tuesday 16 May 2023 convened a stakeholder engagement at the Kairaba Beach Hotel to discuss the possibility of introducing medical drone delivery service in the country.

The discussion also involved other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Interior, Defence, Gambia Armed Forces and State Intelligence Service (SIS) among others to consider the applicability of this service in The Gambia with less cost effectiveness and sustainability.

The drones will ensure timely delivery of medical items to the nearest hospitals. This service will follow a five week trial to see if the system can work or be sustained effectively in The Gambia.

It seeks to enable The Gambia to unlock the impact of drones for medical delivery as the most accessible, scalable and safe solution to drone logistics.

The meeting addresses the purpose and objective of the programme which seeks to pioneer transformation of the Gambia's public health supply chain and will have far ranging impact.

Alasan Senghore, the secretary general of the Gambia Red Cross Society said ARDA deserves commendation for the initiative; "it's placing The Gambia at the forefront of technology."

"We are often left behind because we think that it is very complicated and not possible; but with collaboration, it is possible with bringing comparative advantages of institutions together."

Shubh Malde, founder and CEO of ARDA, said they brought a medical drone to The Gambia for the first time in 2021. He added that they intend to render a programme that will harness the full potential of medical drones within the public health sector.

"Drones are new technology and we intend to train Gambians to operate the drone and want them to be accessible," he said.

Sulayman Mboge of Radville Farm, said Shubh and Jan's love for The Gambia inspired them to bring the drones to the country with the idea of doing medical service delivery.

He hailed the ministries of Health and Interior for the opportunity and partnership.