Gambia: German Police Hunt Gambian Migrants for Deportation

Yahya Moro Yahpa, a Germany-based Gambian human rights activist has disclosed that German Police are currently hunting undocumented Gambian migrants for possible deportation.

According to the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, there are 16,000 Gambians in Germany; 70% are in the region of Baden - Württemberg. It's stated 4240 Gambians have no longer the right to stay in Germany and will get deported. That is 26%, not 95% as claimed.

The European nation has been deporting undocumented Gambian migrants over the past years.

According to reports, another German chartered fight is expected to fly Gambians back home.

"Dear Gambian brothers and sisters, we ask that you exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant if you are inside or wish to visit Gorlitzer Park in Berlin today. There is a heavy police presence in the area, specifically targeting Gambians," he posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

Speaking further, Yapha also former Gambian Diaspora mentor at Migrant Media Network (MMN) said: "Shortly after we arrived the park, senior police officers came with files and asked 'Police control, who is Gambian, and we're here to control Gambians because today we have a Gambian delegation from the embassy at the immigration office in Berlin for identification.'

However, he said this means Gambians found in the park would be taken to the immigration office in Berlin for identification and then deported. "This is a frightening development that cannot be ignored," he argued.

The activist further advised all Gambian migrants in Germany to stay away from the Gorllitzer Park until the situation is resolved, noting there is a chartered flight deportation scheduled on 24 May 2023 for The Gambia.

"If you must visit the area, please be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to your safety," he warned, while expressed being in solidarity with Gambians undocumented in this challenging time.

The activist urged both Gambian and German authorities to respect the rights of all people regardless of their nationality.

In March 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia confirmed to local media that 43 Gambian migrants were deported from European countries including Germany, Italy and Belgium. Out of the 33 returnees; 23 were from Germany, 9 from Italy and 1 from Belgium.