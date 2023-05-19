Gambia: Barrow Receives New World Bank Country Director

State House, Banjul, 16th May 2023: President Adama Barrow Tuesday welcomed and congratulated the new Dakar-based World Bank Country Director, Ms Keiko Miwa, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Statehouse in Banjul.

The President applauded the government's partnership with the World Bank in various development projects. Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, the President said the government has been able to build resilience. He equally emphasised the importance of peace and stability, which are prerequisites for economic growth.

Following her meeting with the President, Ms Keiko said her discussion with the President centred on the over five decades of partnership between the World Bank and The Gambia and congratulated the President for a successful transition journey so far, despite the challenges over the years.

Touching on her priorities as the new Director, Ms Kieko said the focus will be on building on the success stories; governance Transparency agenda, private sector-led equitable growth, human capital agenda and climate change adaptation.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Honourable Seedy Keita and World Bank Representative in The Gambia, MsFeyi Borofice, accompanied the Country-Director to the Presidency.