Liberia: VP Taylor, Speaker, Defy Memo Against Politicizing Capitol Joint Chambers

19 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, just a day after a warning was issued by the Capitol security against using the joint chambers of the Legislature for party politicking, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who is also the President of the Senate, led a team of CDC officials and partisans to hold a political rally in the chambers.

Vice President Taylor, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Deputy Speaker Fornati Kofffa, and a team of CDC officials entered the Chambers of the Capitol to receive a petition of disclaimer against another honoring and endorsement program conducted by some staff members of the legislature who pledged their support to the Joseph Boakai and Jeremiah Koung ticket.

The day after the staff endorsement of the Boakai-Koung ticket, the Capitol security, through its director, issued a warning against staffers who would insult the President and use the Capitol building's joint chambers for party politicking and political rallies.

Capitol security warning: On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Capitol security issued a warning to staffers of the Liberian Senate against insulting the President, especially during political events. The Director of Security, Mr. Dyonisious M. Wisseh, stressed that the Capitol Building grounds should not be used to issue invectives and provocations against the Liberian Presidency.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Wisseh cautioned Senate staffers to exercise their political rights without resorting to insults and personal attacks, particularly against the Head of State. He further pointed out that the Capitol Building is a place where foreign guests visit and should not be used for political rallies, whether by the ruling establishment or opposition supporters.

Wisseh also warned that anyone wishing to host a political rally should make use of the headquarters of the political party or any other public space. Staff who go against this warning will be doing so at their own risk.

On Tuesday, staffers of the Legislature gathered in the joint chambers to endorse the political ticket of Ambassador Joseph Boakai and Jeremiah Koung, which comprises former Vice President Joseph Boakai and Senator Jeremiah K. Koung of the MDR of Senator Prince Johnson. The staffers, including central administration civil servants and staff of the lawmakers, expressed their confidence in the Boakai-Koung ticket, calling it the best choice for Liberia.

This warning comes two days after Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence endorsed the same ticket, rallying all Liberians to join her in supporting Amb. Boakai and Senator Koung to "rescue Liberia."

